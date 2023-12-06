North Texas vs. UAPB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest that pits the North Texas Eagles (7-1) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at UNT Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of North Texas, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 6.
The Eagles took care of business in their last matchup 74-57 against Pepperdine on Friday.
North Texas vs. UAPB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas vs. UAPB Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Texas 82, UAPB 62
North Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles captured their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank No. 111 in our computer rankings, 78-55.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, North Texas is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- The Eagles have two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
North Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-55 on the road over SFA (No. 111) on November 16
- 79-73 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 149) on November 19
- 71-59 over Samford (No. 178) on November 24
- 83-60 at home over Grambling (No. 224) on November 9
- 71-50 over North Dakota (No. 268) on November 25
North Texas Leaders
- Desiray Kernal: 16.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 2.1 STL, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)
- Tommisha Lampkin: 14.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 60.8 FG%
- Jaaucklyn Moore: 13 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
- Desiree Wooten: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Dyani Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.2 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
North Texas Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game to rank 49th in college basketball and are allowing 58.8 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball.
