The Edmonton Oilers' (9-12-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Holloway LW Out Knee Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes are fifth in the league in scoring (81 goals, 3.4 per game).

Carolina allows 3.2 goals per game (77 total), which ranks 19th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.