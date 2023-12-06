How to Watch Rice vs. Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Houston Cougars (8-0) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Rice Owls (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points greater than the 34.9% shooting opponents of the Cougars have averaged.
- This season, Rice has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 34.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at eighth.
- The Owls put up an average of 77 points per game, 26.6 more points than the 50.4 the Cougars give up.
- Rice has put together a 3-5 record in games it scores more than 50.4 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Rice averaged 8.9 more points per game at home (81.1) than on the road (72.2).
- At home, the Owls conceded 73.8 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.5.
- At home, Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 83-68
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|UT Martin
|W 98-78
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 65-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
