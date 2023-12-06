The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs are shooting 45.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 38.4% the Sun Devils' opponents have shot this season.
  • SMU has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
  • The Mustangs' 74.4 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 65.4 the Sun Devils allow.
  • SMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • SMU scored 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 away.
  • At home, the Mustangs conceded 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 83.1.
  • Beyond the arc, SMU made fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (28.0%) than at home (33.3%) too.

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Coliseum

