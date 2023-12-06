Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) against the SMU Mustangs (6-3) at Desert Financial Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Arizona State. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

SMU vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

SMU vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 68, SMU 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SMU vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.4)

Arizona State (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Arizona State has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to SMU, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Sun Devils are 2-5-0 and the Mustangs are 1-7-0 in terms of going over the point total.

SMU Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a +112 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 196th in college basketball, and are giving up 62.0 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

SMU averages 34.8 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) while conceding 30.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.

SMU hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (141st in college basketball), compared to the 6.1 its opponents make, shooting 27.8% from deep.

SMU has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (163rd in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (109th in college basketball).

