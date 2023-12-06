The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will look to end a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Islanders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Vaqueros' opponents have made.
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Islanders are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros rank 264th.
  • The Islanders average only three fewer points per game (76.7) than the Vaqueros allow (79.7).
  • Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when scoring more than 79.7 points.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas A&M-CC scored 87.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 15.2 more points than it averaged in road games (72.7).
  • When playing at home, the Islanders gave up 3.5 fewer points per game (71.4) than away from home (74.9).
  • Texas A&M-CC sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 9.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.9 threes per game, 31.5% three-point percentage).

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Northern Kentucky L 88-73 Truist Arena
11/24/2023 LIU L 83-68 Truist Arena
11/29/2023 @ UTEP W 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/6/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley - American Bank Center
12/9/2023 Omaha - American Bank Center
12/15/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

