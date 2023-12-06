The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will be trying to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-4.5) 154.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-4.5) 153.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just one of the Islanders games has hit the over.

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

Vaqueros games have hit the over three out of six times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.