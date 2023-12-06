Wednesday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) at American Bank Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Texas A&M-CC to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 78, UT Rio Grande Valley 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-10.0)

Texas A&M-CC (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Texas A&M-CC's record against the spread this season is 3-1-0, and UT Rio Grande Valley's is 3-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Islanders are 1-3-0 and the Vaqueros are 3-3-0.

Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights

The Islanders' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.7 points per game (140th in college basketball) while allowing 68.6 per contest (130th in college basketball).

The 38.0 rebounds per game Texas A&M-CC averages rank 34th in the country, and are 7.6 more than the 30.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Texas A&M-CC hits 6.1 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Islanders average 91.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (244th in college basketball), and allow 81.7 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Texas A&M-CC has committed 14.3 turnovers per game (327th in college basketball play), 3.0 fewer than the 17.3 it forces on average (ninth in college basketball).

