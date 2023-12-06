Wednesday's game between the No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) and DePaul Blue Demons (1-6) at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 82-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on December 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 82, DePaul 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-16.7)

Texas A&M (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Texas A&M has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to DePaul, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Aggies have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Blue Demons have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.3 points per game (178th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Texas A&M records 40.0 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 26.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 13.4 boards per game.

Texas A&M makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball) at a 27.3% rate (337th in college basketball), compared to the 8.6 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

The Aggies score 97.1 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball), while allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions (141st in college basketball).

Texas A&M and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 9.8 per game (49th in college basketball) and force 9.6 (336th in college basketball play).

