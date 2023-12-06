The DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul Players to Watch

Taylor: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Coleman: 13.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 11 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Radford: 15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Andersson Garcia: 3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Hayden Hefner: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. DePaul Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG DePaul AVG DePaul Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 71.2 186th 71st 66.5 Points Allowed 77.3 342nd 54th 34 Rebounds 29.2 306th 19th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 299th 6.2 3pt Made 8.3 74th 221st 12.5 Assists 13.9 109th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.