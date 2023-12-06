The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Texas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is nine percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.4%).

Texas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.

The Longhorns put up 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67).

When it scores more than 67 points, Texas is 6-1.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged away (69.4).

The Longhorns gave up fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas made fewer treys away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) too.

