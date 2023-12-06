How to Watch Texas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) face the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Texas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is nine percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- Texas is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
- The Longhorns put up 14.3 more points per game (81.3) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (67).
- When it scores more than 67 points, Texas is 6-1.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season, 15.4 more than it averaged away (69.4).
- The Longhorns gave up fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Texas made fewer treys away (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) too.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UConn
|L 81-71
|Madison Square Garden
|11/26/2023
|Wyoming
|W 86-63
|Moody Center
|11/30/2023
|Texas State
|W 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Center
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|Toyota Center
