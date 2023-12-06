The Texas Longhorns (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Long Beach State Beach (3-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas vs. Long Beach State Scoring Comparison

The Beach's 73.0 points per game are 21.1 more points than the 51.9 the Longhorns give up.

When it scores more than 51.9 points, Long Beach State is 3-2.

Texas' record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 73.0 points.

The Longhorns average 24.8 more points per game (90.4) than the Beach allow (65.6).

Texas has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Long Beach State is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 90.4 points.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 51.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Beach concede.

The Beach shoot 44.6% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

13.4 PTS, 8.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 49.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taylor Jones: 15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG%

15.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 71.8 FG% Amina Muhammad: 10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 67.9 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.0 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Schedule