The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7) will look to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at American Bank Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M-CC Moneyline UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M-CC (-4.5) 154.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M-CC (-4.5) 153.5 -210 +168 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Vaqueros are 3-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M-CC has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Islanders games have gone over the point total just once this season.

