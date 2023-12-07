Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Brock High School vs. Malakoff High School Game - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup -- Malakoff High School vs. Brock High School -- in Frisco, TX on Thursday, December 7, starting at 7:00 PM CT.
Brock vs. Malakoff Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Parker County Games This Week
Aledo High School at Forney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
