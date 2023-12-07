Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Brown County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Brown County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blanket High School at Texas Leadership of Abilene
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 7
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
