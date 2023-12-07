On Thursday, December 7, Edna High School will host Franklin High School, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin High vs. Edna Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Cypress, TX

Cypress, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Timpson High School at Ganado High School