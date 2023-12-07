Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Harris County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Creek High School at Klein Cain High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Sulphur Springs High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Springs High School at Dickinson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeland High School at Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Strake Jesuit College Prep at Cathedral Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM PT on December 7
- Location: Carmichael, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Family Christian Academy at Beren Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 1A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Keller High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Park at Waxahachie High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Clear Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Village High School at Shadow Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Woods High School at Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Falls High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
