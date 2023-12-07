Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lamar County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Lamar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sulphur Bluff High School at Prairiland High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wolfe City at Chisum High School
- Game Time: 1:20 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chisum High School at Saltillo High School
- Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Sulphur Bluff, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
