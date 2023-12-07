Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McLennan County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in McLennan County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
McLennan County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bynum High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Morgan, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
