Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal when the Dallas Stars square off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Heiskanen stats and insights

Heiskanen has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 65 goals in total (3.0 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Heiskanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 28:02 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 24:10 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:34 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 25:18 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 25:06 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 28:31 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:07 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 26:13 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 26:09 Home W 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

