Stars vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 7
Currently, the Dallas Stars (14-7-3) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars Season Insights
- Dallas' 82 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Its goal differential (+12) makes the team eighth-best in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- With 50 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- Washington's total of 65 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is fourth-best in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -15.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.