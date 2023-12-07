Stars vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (14-7-3) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Washington Capitals (12-8-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Stars vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-135)
|Capitals (+110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 13-8 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Dallas has gone 9-3 (winning 75.0%).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.
- Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 13 of 24 games this season.
Stars vs Capitals Additional Info
Stars vs. Capitals Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|82 (8th)
|Goals
|50 (32nd)
|70 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|65 (4th)
|17 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (32nd)
|10 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Dallas has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas went over in seven of its last 10 contests.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 82 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have conceded 70 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +12.
