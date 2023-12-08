Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dallas County, Texas. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Emerson High School at South Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
DeSoto High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Crowley High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Mesquite, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.