The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) play the Houston Cougars (3-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Mary Delgado: 15 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

