The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 115 - Trail Blazers 112

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 7.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.3)

Mavericks (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.8

Both the Mavericks and the Trail Blazers have covered the spread 50% of the time this season, resulting in a 10-10-0 ATS record for the Mavs and a 10-10-0 tally for the Blazers.

Portland covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point underdog or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 7.5 or more (50%).

Portland and its opponents have gone over the total 40% of the time this season (eight out of 20). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (14 out of 20).

The Mavericks have a .733 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (11-4) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .300 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (6-14).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks sport a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 119.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 21st with 117 points allowed per contest.

Dallas ranks second-worst in the NBA with 46.6 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is pulling down 42.7 boards per game (22nd-ranked in league).

This year, the Mavericks rank 16th in the league in assists, averaging 25.7 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.5 turnovers per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 11.1 turnovers per contest (best).

The Mavericks have a 37.5% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by draining 16.2 threes per game (best).

