Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) take the court against the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) as 7.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW. The over/under in the matchup is 227.5.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-7.5
|227.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 15 times.
- The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 236.6, 9.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Mavericks' ATS record is 10-10-0 this season.
- Dallas has been the favorite in 15 games this season and won 11 (73.3%) of those contests.
- Dallas has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Mavericks have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|15
|75%
|119.7
|224.9
|117
|228.8
|233.5
|Trail Blazers
|4
|20%
|105.2
|224.9
|111.8
|228.8
|223
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks are 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Mavericks have hit the over six times.
- At home, Dallas owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (6-4-0).
- The Mavericks put up 119.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.8 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Dallas has a 9-7 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when putting up more than 111.8 points.
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|10-10
|1-1
|14-6
|Trail Blazers
|10-10
|7-6
|8-12
Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Trail Blazers
|119.7
|105.2
|5
|30
|9-7
|2-0
|11-5
|1-1
|117
|111.8
|21
|12
|4-0
|9-6
|4-0
|6-9
