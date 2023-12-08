The Dallas Mavericks (12-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (6-14) on December 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW, ROOT Sports NW+, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have made.

Dallas has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 28th.

The Mavericks score 119.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 111.8 the Trail Blazers give up.

When Dallas puts up more than 111.8 points, it is 11-5.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have fared better in home games this season, putting up 121.8 points per game, compared to 117.5 per game in away games.

Dallas is allowing 117.1 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 116.8.

In terms of threes, the Mavericks have been equally balanced when playing at home and on the road this year, averaging 16.2 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.2% clip in away games.

Mavericks Injuries