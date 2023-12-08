Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Navarro County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Navarro County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Navarro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wellman-Union High School at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
