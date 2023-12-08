Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Terry County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Terry County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kress High School at Wellman-Union High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellman-Union High School at Dawson ISD
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Meadow High School at Kress High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southland High School at Meadow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Meadow, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
