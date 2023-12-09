The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will visit the Texas Longhorns (6-2) after dropping four road games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston Christian matchup in this article.

Houston Christian vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Houston Christian vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM Texas (-33.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas (-33.5) 156.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Houston Christian vs. Texas Betting Trends

Houston Christian has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Huskies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 33.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Texas has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

In the Longhorns' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

