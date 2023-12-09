Can we count on Joe Pavelski scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

  • In 11 of 25 games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus two assists.
  • He has an 18.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 63 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-4 SO
12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 5-4
12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-0
12/2/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 11:29 Home W 8-1
11/30/2023 Flames 1 0 1 15:47 Away L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:10 Away W 2-0
11/24/2023 Flames 1 1 0 17:42 Home L 7-4
11/22/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 2-1 OT
11/20/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 14:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 16:28 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

