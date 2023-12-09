Will Miro Heiskanen Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 9?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Miro Heiskanen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Miro Heiskanen score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Heiskanen stats and insights
- In one of 25 games this season, Heiskanen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted three shots in two games versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 63 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Heiskanen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:34
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|28:02
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:34
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|25:18
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:06
|Home
|L 7-4
|11/22/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|28:31
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|11/20/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|26:13
|Home
|L 6-3
Stars vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
