The Missouri State Bears (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats have shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Sam Houston is 3-1 when it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the 152nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 203rd.
  • The Bearkats put up 6.2 more points per game (75.2) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69).
  • When it scores more than 69 points, Sam Houston is 4-2.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season, 14.5 more than it averaged away (65.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Bearkats allowed 11 fewer points per game at home (53.2) than on the road (64.2).
  • Sam Houston knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than on the road (35.5%).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn W 78-61 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Arizona State L 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar W 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

