Sam Houston vs. Missouri State December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will meet the Missouri State Bears (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sam Houston Players to Watch
- Donovan Clay: 14.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Matthew Lee: 13.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alston Mason: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- N.J. Benson: 8.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Chance Moore: 11.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Missouri State Players to Watch
Sam Houston vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|189th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|75.1
|181st
|80th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|72.3
|207th
|60th
|37.3
|Rebounds
|33.9
|163rd
|244th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|105th
|64th
|9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|93rd
|15
|Assists
|14.6
|109th
|303rd
|14
|Turnovers
|13.1
|254th
