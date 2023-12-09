Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights (who also won their most recent game) on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.

You can watch BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Golden Knights attempt to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/17/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars rank 13th in goals against, allowing 74 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The Stars' 86 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 25 11 14 25 21 8 51.5% Jason Robertson 25 8 16 24 18 17 - Roope Hintz 24 10 12 22 6 7 52% Matt Duchene 24 6 14 20 6 11 56.6% Wyatt Johnston 25 9 9 18 11 9 49.4%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 63 goals given up (only 2.3 per game) is third in the NHL.

With 86 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's seventh-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 4-2-4 record.

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 25 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players