Stars vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Dallas Stars (15-7-3) square off against the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a win. The Stars took down the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.
In the last 10 contests, the Stars have a record of 4-4-2. They have totaled 35 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 34. They have gone on the power play 24 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (33.3% of opportunities).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Stars Splits and Trends
- The Stars have a 15-7-3 record overall, with a 4-3-7 record in games that have required overtime.
- In the 10 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-2-2 record (good for 14 points).
- Looking at the three times this season the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-1-1 record, good for three points.
- Dallas has scored a pair of goals in three games this season (1-1-1 record, three points).
- The Stars have scored at least three goals in 17 games (13-3-1, 27 points).
- In the seven games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 5-2-0 record (10 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 8-5-1 (17 points).
- The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Stars finished 7-2-2 in those matchups (16 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|6th
|3.44
|Goals Scored
|3.19
|17th
|12th
|2.96
|Goals Allowed
|2.33
|2nd
|20th
|30.1
|Shots
|32.6
|7th
|21st
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|29.4
|10th
|8th
|24.66%
|Power Play %
|22%
|12th
|4th
|86.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|87.18%
|3rd
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
