The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0), winners of eight straight. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario TV: FOX Sports Networks

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 53.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

TCU is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 40.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 132nd.

The Horned Frogs score 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers allow (68.5).

When TCU scores more than 68.5 points, it is 7-0.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU posted 77.9 points per game last season at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged away from home (72.4).

The Horned Frogs ceded 63.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.3).

In terms of three-pointers, TCU fared better at home last year, sinking 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage in road games.

TCU Upcoming Schedule