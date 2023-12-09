The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have taken eight games in a row.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Horned Frogs have a 53.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.2% higher than the 40.3% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • In games TCU shoots better than 40.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Tigers are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
  • The Horned Frogs average 23.2 more points per game (91.7) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • TCU has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 68.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU averaged 77.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (72.4).
  • When playing at home, the Horned Frogs gave up 12.8 fewer points per game (63.5) than in road games (76.3).
  • TCU averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.0 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Alcorn State W 93-74 Schollmaier Arena
11/27/2023 Houston Christian W 101-64 Schollmaier Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgetown W 84-83 Capital One Arena
12/9/2023 Clemson - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 Arizona State - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

