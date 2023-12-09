The Clemson Tigers (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Horned Frogs have taken seven games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. TCU matchup.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

TCU vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Clemson Betting Trends

TCU has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.

Clemson has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of seven times this season.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

