The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

TCU vs. Clemson Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

TCU Players to Watch

PJ Hall: 21.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

21.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Chase Hunter: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Joseph Girard III: 12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK RJ Godfrey: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

Clemson Players to Watch

TCU vs. Clemson Stat Comparison

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 104th 79.6 Points Scored 91.4 7th 109th 66.8 Points Allowed 63.2 46th 187th 33.2 Rebounds 38.4 40th 257th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 11.2 59th 27th 10 3pt Made 6.8 225th 15th 19 Assists 22.4 2nd 32nd 9.2 Turnovers 14 296th

