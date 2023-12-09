How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.
- Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
- The 77.6 points per game the Volunteers record are 15.2 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).
- When Tennessee totals more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.4% from the field, 8.7% higher than the 39.7% the Volunteers' opponents have shot this season.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini's 80.1 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow.
- Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged on the road (67.1).
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Tennessee performed worse in home games last year, making 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 33% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.6% mark when playing on the road.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than on the road (70) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 7.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (69.8).
- At home, Illinois made 8 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
