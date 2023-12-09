The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Texas A&M-CC has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Islanders are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 303rd.

The Islanders put up 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Mavericks allow (69.6).

When Texas A&M-CC totals more than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas A&M-CC performed better in home games last year, putting up 87.9 points per game, compared to 72.7 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Islanders gave up 71.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.

In home games, Texas A&M-CC averaged 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.7) than on the road (6.9). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.3%) compared to on the road (31.5%).

