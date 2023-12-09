The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) are just 2.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas A&M-CC -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-CC Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC's games have had a combined total of more than 149.5 points twice this season (in five outings).

The average point total in Texas A&M-CC's matchups this year is 145.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Islanders have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M-CC lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Islanders have played as a favorite of -155 or more once this season and lost that game.

Texas A&M-CC has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas A&M-CC 2 40% 76.4 150.4 69.5 139.1 145.1 Omaha 1 20% 74 150.4 69.6 139.1 141.5

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders put up 76.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 69.6 the Mavericks give up.

Texas A&M-CC is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas A&M-CC 3-2-0 0-1 1-4-0 Omaha 4-1-0 3-1 3-2-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Omaha Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas A&M-CC Omaha 13-2 Home Record 5-7 7-7 Away Record 1-15 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 87.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

