The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Longhorns have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Texas has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 69th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Longhorns put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Huskies allow (85.4).
  • Texas is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas put up 84.8 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
  • At home, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72).
  • When playing at home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette L 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center
12/22/2023 Texas A&M-CC - Moody Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.