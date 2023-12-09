The Houston Christian Huskies (1-6) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when visiting the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.

Texas has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Huskies sit at 69th.

The 79.3 points per game the Longhorns put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Huskies allow (85.4).

Texas is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.4 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas put up 84.8 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.

At home, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than in road games (72).

When playing at home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (6.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

