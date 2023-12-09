Texas vs. Houston Christian December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) will face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Moody Center. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM ET and air on LHN.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas vs. Houston Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Max Abmas: 13.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 14.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)
- Bonke Maring: 13.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|36th
|78.0
|Points Scored
|77.6
|43rd
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|83.1
|361st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|14.8
|56th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.