Saturday's game at Matthew Knight Arena has the Oregon Ducks (5-2) taking on the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-67 victory, as our model heavily favors Oregon.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UTEP vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

UTEP vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, UTEP 67

Spread & Total Prediction for UTEP vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-12.1)

Oregon (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Oregon is 2-2-0 against the spread, while UTEP's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Ducks have a 2-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Miners have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UTEP Performance Insights

The Miners' +124 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.9 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (113th in college basketball).

UTEP records 34.8 rebounds per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

UTEP connects on 5.7 three-pointers per game (309th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (311th in college basketball), compared to the 6.0 its opponents make, shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc.

UTEP has won the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 13.7 (301st in college basketball) while forcing 17.9 (third in college basketball).

