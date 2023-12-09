The Oregon Ducks (5-2) go up against the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

UTEP vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.2%).
  • UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Miners rank 90th.
  • The Miners' 81.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 74.7 the Ducks give up.
  • When it scores more than 74.7 points, UTEP is 5-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UTEP scored 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
  • At home, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).
  • At home, UTEP knocked down 4.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Loyola Marymount L 67-47 Gersten Pavilion
11/29/2023 Texas A&M-CC L 67-63 Don Haskins Center
12/4/2023 Western New Mexico W 90-62 Don Haskins Center
12/9/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State - Don Haskins Center

