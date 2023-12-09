The Oregon Ducks (5-2) go up against the UTEP Miners (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

UTEP vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (44.2%).

UTEP is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Ducks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Miners rank 90th.

The Miners' 81.9 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 74.7 the Ducks give up.

When it scores more than 74.7 points, UTEP is 5-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UTEP scored 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

At home, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.7).

At home, UTEP knocked down 4.8 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (4.9). UTEP's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.1%) than on the road (30.9%) too.

