Saturday's college basketball schedule includes four games featuring WAC teams on the court. Among those games is the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

WAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks at Alabama Crimson Tide 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 SEC Network + Weber State Wildcats at Utah Tech Trailblazers 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah State Aggies at Utah Valley Wolverines 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Baptist Lancers at Pepperdine Waves 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

