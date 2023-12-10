Which basketball team sits on top of the Big 12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

1. Texas

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 31-0

11-0 | 31-0 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: W 88-75 vs Arizona

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Kansas State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-4

9-1 | 27-4 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank: 62nd

62nd Last Game: W 84-56 vs Missouri

Next Game

Opponent: North Florida

North Florida Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Baylor

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 27-2

8-0 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: W 99-37 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. TCU

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 24-6

10-0 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th

195th Last Game: W 85-41 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Lamar

Lamar Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

5. West Virginia

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 24-5

9-0 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 282nd

282nd Last Game: W 107-43 vs Delaware State

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

6. Texas Tech

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 22-9

11-0 | 22-9 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th

212th Last Game: W 76-35 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Oklahoma

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 17-12

6-3 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th

75th Last Game: L 92-76 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. UCF

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 16-11

8-0 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: W 72-45 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

9. Houston

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-1 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th

318th Last Game: W 89-42 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10. Kansas

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 76-56 vs Wichita State

Next Game

Opponent: Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-3 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th

54th Last Game: W 67-52 vs Texas State

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Iowa State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-18

5-4 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank: 85th

85th Last Game: W 89-59 vs North Dakota State

Next Game

Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

13. BYU

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 15-16

8-2 | 15-16 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 65-50 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Idaho State

Idaho State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

14. Cincinnati

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-19

6-3 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank: 107th

107th Last Game: W 87-62 vs Howard

Next Game