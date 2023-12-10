When the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles match up in Week 14 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will CeeDee Lamb hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Lamb has 90 catches (on 121 targets) and leads the Cowboys with 1,182 yards receiving (98.5 per game) plus seven TDs.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in six of 12 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.